Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 692,404 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

