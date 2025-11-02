Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Aegon NV $AEG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aegon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,801,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 582,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $7.58 on Friday. Aegon NV has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is -146.15%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

