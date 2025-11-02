Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 11,450 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. $RCS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 16,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.