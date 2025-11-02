Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Journey Medical Corporation $DERM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DERM. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Journey Medical by 18.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

DERM stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Journey Medical Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Journey Medical Corporation will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DERM. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Journey Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

