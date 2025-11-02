Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIL. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.64 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

