Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fortive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Fortive by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fortive by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

