Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after buying an additional 409,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after buying an additional 555,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,130,000 after buying an additional 426,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after buying an additional 260,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.