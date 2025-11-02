Forum Financial Management LP Has $28.31 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 153,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,352,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $738.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

