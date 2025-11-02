Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLBR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,092,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,519,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

