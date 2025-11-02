Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 153,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

