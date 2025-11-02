FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Issued By DA Davidson

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

