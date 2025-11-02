FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Increased by William Blair

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.08. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.