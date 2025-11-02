Gainplan LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

