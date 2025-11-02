Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

