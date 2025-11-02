Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $44.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 83,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 167,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.