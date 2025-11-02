Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

