Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $424.9960 million for the quarter. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,492,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 693,838 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 229,815 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 71.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.