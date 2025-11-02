Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $137,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $224,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,640.28. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,906.48. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $613,640 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

