Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
