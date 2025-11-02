IMZ Advisory Inc Has $3.58 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

IMZ Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Melius raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

