Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Arete upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

