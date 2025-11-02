Innospec Inc. $IOSP Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Innospec by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 70,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IOSP stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.04. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

