Innospec (IOSP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.04. Innospec has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Innospec by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $220,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Innospec by 1.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innospec by 2,296.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

