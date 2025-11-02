Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.
Several analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on Integra LifeSciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IART opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.