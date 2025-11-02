Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on Integra LifeSciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.