Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $345,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

PBW opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

