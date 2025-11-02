iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,699,000 after buying an additional 503,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 808,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.