iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.38 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.