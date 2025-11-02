Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 31.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,421.20. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.60, for a total value of $153,833.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,617.60. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $21,376,432 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

Jabil stock opened at $221.11 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

