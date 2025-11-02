JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

