JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2025

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPFree Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$137.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE CP opened at C$100.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$118.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

