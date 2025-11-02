JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$137.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.