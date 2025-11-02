JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.