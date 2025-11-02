JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KGI Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.