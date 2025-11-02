JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Trimmed by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 26,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

