Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,657,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knowles by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,592,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92,792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,611,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 386,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 851,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Knowles Stock Up 0.1%

KN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.