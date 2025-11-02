LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $6.52 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

