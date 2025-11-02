Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,267,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,374,718,000 after buying an additional 2,306,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,961,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,273,704,000 after buying an additional 5,370,546 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

