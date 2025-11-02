Matisse Capital Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Matisse Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.15. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

