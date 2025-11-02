Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Raised by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $738.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

