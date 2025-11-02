Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $571,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

