Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Increased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 153,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,352,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $738.28 and a 200-day moving average of $697.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

