Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 359,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 11,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 16,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.54. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.