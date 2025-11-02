Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

