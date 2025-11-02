Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

