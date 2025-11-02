Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day moving average is $487.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

