Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 379,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 100,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.