Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 2,000 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.15. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

