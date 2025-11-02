Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

