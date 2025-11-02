Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,394,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,322,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $47.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -15.70%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

