Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $183.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

