Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 53.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

